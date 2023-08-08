Scores of horses suffer sunstroke at Japan samurai event

TOKYO - Organisers of an annual horse festival in Japan where riders dressed as samurai re-enact battles said on Tuesday that they are considering changing dates for the gathering in 2024, after sunstroke affected 111 animals and killed two of them.

Japan has recorded its hottest average July temperatures in over 100 years.

On Tuesday, heatstroke alerts were in place in 26 out of 47 prefectures, with the mercury forecast to hit 38 deg C in places.

At least 111 horses – and dozens of people – required treatment for sunstroke at the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima prefecture from July 29 to 31.

Temperatures touched 35 deg C, the hottest in five years, organisers said.

Two of the animals died, they said.

The annual three-day event features more than 400 participants dressed as mediaeval samurai warriors fighting on horseback over flags that are shot overhead by fireworks.

The event this year attracted more than 120,000 people, reports said.

Mr Yoshichika Hirata, a member of the festival’s executive committee, told AFP that changing the date of 2024’s event to a cooler period would be discussed at a meeting on Thursday.

“We sprinkled water on the track for the first time, as extreme heat was expected. We used three water-sprinkler cars, but the water dried up quickly,” Mr Hirata said.

One horse died during the festival in 2022, after which a majority of riders supported a plan to change the date, according to a survey done in December. AFP