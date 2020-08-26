Schools in Seoul area shift classes online

Published
19 min ago

South Korean students in Seoul and its surrounding areas will return to online classes starting today, amid mounting concerns over school safety as the country experiences a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that all students, including those in kindergartens, in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi province will have home-based online learning until Sept 11.

The latest measure does not, however, apply to high school seniors, who are scheduled to take the national university entrance exam in early December, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean health authorities have warned that the country is on the brink of a nationwide Covid-19 outbreak due to the spread of church-linked infections and a growing number of patients with unknown sources of infection.

SEE WORLD

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2020, with the headline 'Schools in Seoul area shift classes online'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content