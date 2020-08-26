Schools in Seoul area shift classes online

South Korean students in Seoul and its surrounding areas will return to online classes starting today, amid mounting concerns over school safety as the country experiences a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that all students, including those in kindergartens, in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi province will have home-based online learning until Sept 11.

The latest measure does not, however, apply to high school seniors, who are scheduled to take the national university entrance exam in early December, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean health authorities have warned that the country is on the brink of a nationwide Covid-19 outbreak due to the spread of church-linked infections and a growing number of patients with unknown sources of infection.

SEE WORLD