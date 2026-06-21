Scams targeting foreign nationals soar in South Korea amid K-culture tourism boom

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Women take a selfie in front of the presidential residence of the Blue House in Seoul.

SEOUL – As more fans from overseas travel to South Korea for concerts, merchandise and other cultural experiences, police data has shown a sharp rise in fraud reports filed by foreign nationals.

According to data from South Korea’s National Police Agency released on June 21, the number of foreign nationals who reported fraud in the country nearly quadrupled in a few years, rising from 5,307 cases in 2023 to 19,907 in 2025.

Some cases have involved South Korean cultural content, including K-pop merchandise and concert ticket purchases, according to local media reports. Some overseas fans transferred money to individuals in the country to purchase official merchandise or concert tickets on their behalf, only for the sellers to disappear after receiving payment.

Such fraud can occur when overseas visitors, unfamiliar with South Korea’s online purchasing systems and language, rely on local intermediaries to purchase concert tickets or fan merchandise.

The problem was on display during BTS’ concert in Busan on June 12 and 13, where police said five of the seven crimes reported involving foreign nationals at the venue were scam cases.

Critics warn that such crimes could undercut South Korea’s appeal as a cultural destination, particularly as the number of international visitors continues to increase.

According to the Korea Tourism Knowledge and Information System, the number of foreign visitors reached a record 18.94 million in 2025, up 71.7 per cent from 11.03 million in 2023.

“As more foreign nationals visit South Korea to experience Korean culture, stronger measures are needed to prevent them from becoming victims of crime,” said Kim Jun-hwan of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, calling for closer cooperation among relevant government agencies to better protect international visitors. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK