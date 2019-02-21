Saudi Arabia ready to share intel with India to fight terrorism: Crown Prince

NEW DELHI • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said yesterday terrorism was a concern for both his country and India, and that his kingdom was ready to share intelligence to tackle it.

Speaking at a joint media conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia was ready for political cooperation with India.

"On the issue of extremism and terrorism, which is a common concern, we want to tell India that we will cooperate in every way, including intelligence-sharing," he said.

The Crown Prince's visit comes days after a militant attack in the disputed region of Kashmir which involved a bombing of a security convoy in which more than 40 Indian paramilitary police officers were killed.

The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

During the media briefing, Mr Modi said he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, naval and cyber security.

Earlier, the Crown Prince received a ceremonial welcome at New Delhi's imposing red sandstone presidential palace, where he hailed his country's ties with India, a top consumer of Saudi crude oil.

"Today we want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President and the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India," he said in brief remarks before heading to talks with Indian leaders.

India rolled out the red carpet for the Crown Prince at a time when it is trying to build diplomatic support against Pakistan following the militant attack.

The Crown Prince is also expected to visit China during a tour that will be his first through the region since the storm over the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

On Tuesday, Mr Modi broke with government protocol to welcome the Crown Prince at the airport.

Ordinarily, the Prime Minister would not receive a foreign dignitary at the airport, but instead send an official or a junior government minister.

"A new chapter in bilateral relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar posted on Twitter, hailing Mr Modi's "breaking protocol" with a photograph of the pair warmly clasping hands by the steps of the Crown Prince's plane.

Saudi Arabia is India's top supplier of crude oil but the two countries have expanded ties beyond energy, and their governments have agreed to build a strategic partnership, India's Foreign Ministry said last week.

