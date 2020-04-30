Satellite images further suggest Kim at coastal villa

SEOUL • Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage near Wonsan provided further indications that he has been at the coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the reclusive regime.

Speculation about Mr Kim's health and location erupted after his unprecedented absence from April 15 celebrations to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung.

On Tuesday, North Korea monitoring website NK PRO reported commercial satellite imagery showed boats often used by Mr Kim had made movements in patterns that suggested he or his entourage may be in the Wonsan area.

That followed a report last week by a United States-based North Korea monitoring project, 38 North, which reported that satellite images showed what was believed to be Mr Kim's personal train parked at a station reserved for his use near his villa in Wonsan.

Officials in South Korea and the US said it is plausible he may be staying there, possibly to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, and have expressed scepticism of media reports he had some kind of serious illness.

They cautioned, however, that his health and location are closely guarded secrets and reliable information is difficult to obtain in North Korea.

Mr Kim's seaside compound in Wonsan, on the country's east coast, is dotted with guest villas and serviced by a private beach, basketball court and private train station, according to experts and satellite imagery.

An airstrip was bulldozed last year to build a horse-riding track, while a boathouse nearby shelters Mr Kim's Princess 95 luxury yacht, valued at around US$7 million (S$9.9 million) in 2013.

"It's one of his favourite houses," said Mr Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the US-based Stimson Centre.

