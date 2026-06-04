Satellite images fuel speculation of China’s Xi visit to North Korea

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A visit to North Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping could come in early June, South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reported, citing government officials.

SEOUL – Satellite imagery appears to show construction at a square in central Pyongyang that has served as a focal point for visits by foreign leaders, fuelling speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon make his first trip to North Korea in more than six years.

The imagery on May 30 by satellite firm Vantor appears to show a fenced-off section and a structure being built in Kim Il Sung Square where leader Kim Jong Un hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin about two years ago.

The fencing and construction materials were not seen in images about a month earlier.

The section apparently under construction was used for a gazebo when Kim hosted Putin in 2024 and to welcome Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Pyongyang in 2026.

It was unclear what prompted the work in the North Korean capital’s most prominent public space, which has hosted events ranging from military parades to mass dance celebrations.

The next major event on the country’s calendar is the June 25 anniversary marking the start of the Korean War in 1950.

A Xi visit could come in early June, South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reported, citing government officials.

It would be his first trip outside China in 2026, after hosting US President Donald Trump and Putin in Beijing.

Neither North Korea nor China has formally announced a visit.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan may have accidentally tipped off preparation for Xi when he posted a video to social media that showed construction material in the square during a visit to North Korea last week.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Kim when he went to North Korea for his first visit to the country in six years.

This added to speculation that a Xi visit was in the works.

Kim made a rare trip outside his isolated country in September 2025 to attend a military parade in Beijing, where he shared smiles and handshakes with Xi and Putin.

The North Korean leader has made it clear that he views his country as an important world player, which has been highlighted by a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent months, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a senior fellow with the 38 North programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington.

China has been North Korea’s biggest benefactor and trade partner for years, providing an economic lifeline hit by global sanctions aimed at ending its nuclear arms programme. BLOOMBERG