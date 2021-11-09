Satellite imagery shows US warship mock-ups at China testing range

WASHINGTON • China has built what appear to be full-scale outlines of American warships including an aircraft carrier, satellite imagery showed, possible targets to practise striking some of the most potent United States weapons deployed in the Pacific.

The US Navy's carrier battle groups - centred around massive aircraft carriers - are among the most powerful weapons in the American arsenal. One is deployed with the 7th Fleet in the Pacific, watching over major flashpoint areas such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China has been developing anti-ship missiles for years, including ones capable of taking out aircraft carriers.

In satellite images captured last month by Maxar Technologies, outlines of American naval vessels were seen in Taklamakan Desert in the Xinjiang region.

They included at least one shaped like an aircraft carrier and another in the form of a destroyer.

The full-scale structures included flat outlines as well as more sophisticated ones with what appeared to be instrumentation poles, said the US Naval Institute (USNI). "Analysis of historical satellite images shows the carrier target structure was first built between March and April of 2019," the institute said. "It underwent several rebuilds and was substantially dismantled in December 2019. The site came back to life in late September this year and the structure was substantially complete by early October."

The USNI cited intelligence firm AllSource Analysis as saying the area had been used for testing ballistic missiles in the past. When asked about the images, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was "not aware of the situation".

Beijing is on a major arms modernisation drive, with many weapons designed to help neutralise the most important American warships in the event of a regional conflict, according to a Pentagon report released last week.

The Chinese military has deployed these missiles in exercises, in what US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson has described as "an unmistakable message to regional and global audiences".

He told the US Senate in March: "Their employment during a large-scale People's Liberation Army exercise demonstrates the (army's) focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE