Sanrio fans flock to Japan museum showcasing history of firm behind Hello Kitty

Materials related to Hello Kitty and other popular characters created by the company will be exhibited at the museum, which will also house a gift shop.

KAI, Yamanashi - Fans flocked to a museum that looks back at the history of Sanrio Co., the company behind Hello Kitty and other globally popular characters, on the day of its opening in Kai, Yamanashi Prefecture, on April 3.

Yamanashi Ichigo no Osama Museum: Sanrio Sogyosha Tsuji Shintaro Kinenkan honours Sanrio founder and honorary chairman Shintaro Tsuji, 98, a native of Kofu, the prefectural capital. The museum is the first to trace the history of the founder and the company.

Mr Tsuji, who survived the Kofu air raids during World War II, founded Yamanashi Silk Center Co., the predecessor to Sanrio, in 1960. With hopes of world peace, he continued to develop gift items and other products, creating over 450 characters, with the corporate philosophy of everyone getting along together.

The museum, whose name translates into English as the “Yamanashi strawberry king museum: Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji memorial hall,” consists of two log cabin-style wooden buildings with a total floor area of 568 sq m: the Sanrio history museum and the Shintaro Tsuji memorial hall.

Inside, exhibits include a giant Hello Kitty sculpture and an art installation featuring the company’s character plush toys on a tree-like structure measuring about 4m tall. There is also an area that recreates Mr Tsuji’s office, including the actual desk he used when working.

The museum also showcases the history of the Gekkan Ichigo Shimbun (The Strawberry News), first published in 1975. Mr Tsuji continues to contribute essays to the magazine under the pen name “The Strawberry King.”

At the opening ceremony on the day, Mr Tsuji took to the stage in a wheelchair and said in his address: “I hope this town becomes a place where many children visit.”

Mr Tsuji, along with guests including Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki and Kai Mayor Takeshi Hosaka, were joined by Hello Kitty for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening.

A housewife in her 40s from Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, who visited with her husband and eldest son, walked around the museum while carrying a Sanrio character bag over her shoulder. She smiled and said: “The content was richer than I expected, and it was great to learn about the characters while having fun.”

The museum is open from 10am to 5pm and is closed on Tuesdays, except on national holidays. Reservations are required to enter.

Sanrio founder’s reverence of Yamagata Daini brings attention to scholar’s hometown

The facility was built in Kai because of Mr Tsuji’s deep admiration for Yamagata Daini, a native of Kai and scholar from the mid-Edo period known as the “god of learning.”

According to city officials, after learning that Sanrio was searching for a site in the prefecture to build the museum, they introduced a location on a hill overlooking Mount Fuji and highlighted the connection between Mr Tsuji and Yamagata Daini.

As a result of this enthusiastic “presentation,” Mr Tsuji visited the site and fell in love with the scenery. Furthermore, the city is developing plans to utilise the facility, which is expected to attract visitors from both Japan and abroad, to revitalise the surrounding area.

Last October, the city launched the “A KAI KAWAII PROJECT” in collaboration with organisations such as the local chamber of commerce and industry, East Japan Railway Co., and Central Nippon Expressway Co.

The initiative aims to discuss both infrastructure and promotional strategies from transportation network development to PR campaigns and finalise a basic concept by the end of this fiscal year. According to a city official, the aim is to maximise the effect of the museum in the region.

“We want to collaborate with various organisations to create an attractive city,” said Mayor Hosaka. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK