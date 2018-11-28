Sandstorm hits Chinese city

A massive sandstorm engulfed the city of Zhangye in China's north-western province of Gansu on Sunday. It prompted residents to cover their faces, forced traffic to slow down and sparked fires in rural areas. Visibility went below 100m in parts of the city and police were deployed to ensure safety along the expressways. Such storms occur regularly in the dry season, when winds blow loose, dry soil and sand into urban areas from the Gobi Desert, coating the region's cities in a layer of yellow grime.

