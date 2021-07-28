Sandstorm engulfs desert city in China

BEIJING • A wall of sand over 100m high blanketed a city on the fringes of the Gobi Desert in north-western China, in scenes reminiscent of a disaster film.

Dunhuang, a tourist draw with a history as a Silk Road outpost, briefly disappeared in the dust clouds as the storm hit on Sunday.

A resident surnamed Zhang told local media Jimu News the sandstorm came abruptly and swept through the city in five or six minutes. "I couldn't see the sun," he said, adding that the city in Gansu province had not experienced such a sandstorm in several years.

"At first I was enveloped in the sandstorm's yellow dust, then it turned red and finally black."

Dunhuang is home to several major tourist attractions including the Mogao Caves, a Unesco World Heritage site with ancient Buddhist carvings and striking desert landforms.

