Samsung showcases first vertical TV to target millennials

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - To meet the needs of millennials who are more familiar with smartphones than the traditional television screens, Samsung Electronics on Monday (April 29) showcased its first vertical TV model as part of its lifestyle lineup.

Dubbed "The Sero", meaning vertical in Korean, the TV features a 43-inch quantum-dot light-emitting diode screen that can also be turned around for a normal horizontal screen.

While the vertical form is more suitable for consuming mobile contents by mirroring a user's smartphone for mobile shopping, watching online video clips and playing games, the horizontal form is for the normal experience of watching a TV.

Equipped with 4.1 channel and 60-watt speakers, Sero can serve as a music player for online streaming services.

The screen can also be used as a display for personalised contents such as a clock and photos, which can be controlled by its virtual assistant Bixby.

Samsung said it studied tastes and trends of the millennials - who like to expand their mobile contents onto the TV screen - in order to reflect diversity in its lifestyle lineup.

"Samsung will continue introducing screens that respect personal consumer tastes," said Mr Han Jong-hee, president of visual display at Samsung. "We will think outside the box to bring different types of screens and different user experiences."

Along with Sero, Samsung introduced new Serif and Frame TVs, both featuring QLED screens.

First launched in collaboration with French furniture designer brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec in 2016, the Serif TV with a QLED screen offers better picture quality along with a Magic Screen feature that turns the black screen into an information display or photo frame.

The Frame TV, renowned for its art frame mode, is also aimed at providing more vivid displays of artworks.

Both Serif and Frame TVs will be available in bigger screen sizes this year - 43, 49 and 55 inches - reflecting the recent trend of large TVs. A 65-inch Frame TV is also being offered.