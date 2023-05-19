Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones any time soon

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft’s Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company’s smartphones, according to the report.

A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi.

Google earns an estimated US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported in April and had weighed on Alphabet’s shares at the time.

The integration of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Samsung bans staff’s AI use after spotting ChatGPT data leak
Google’s challenge from Bing may be decided by Samsung

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top