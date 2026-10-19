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Samsung, LG Display gear up for Apple’s next OLED wave

Samsung Display already supplies more than 70% of OLED laptop panels used by major global brands.

SEOUL – South Korea’s leading display-makers are preparing fresh investments in advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production as Apple expands the technology into laptops, tablets and monitors, creating new growth opportunities in the premium display market.

Apple is expected to unveil an OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro and an OLED-equipped iPad Mini later in October, with Samsung Display reportedly supplying all initial panels for both products, according to industry officials.

The launches would mark a significant expansion of Apple’s OLED strategy beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch, potentially accelerating adoption across premium computers and tablets.

Samsung Display is preparing to invest in a new A7 production line at its second Asan complex in South Chungcheong Province, with spending expected to begin in the first half of 2027, industry sources said.

The facility is expected to produce OLED panels for smartphones, foldable devices, laptops and tablets. Equipment installation could be completed in the first half of 2028, followed by commercial production in 2029.

Samsung Display already supplies more than 70% of OLED laptop panels used by major global brands, according to market researcher Sigmaintell. It accounts for about 75% of Acer’s OLED laptop panel supply and is a major supplier to Lenovo and Dell.

Its dominant position gives it an early advantage as Apple and other PC makers accelerate their transition from liquid-crystal displays to OLED.

LG Display, meanwhile, is pursuing a different approach focused on reducing production costs and enabling larger OLED panels.

The company is developing a fine-metal-mask-free technology called FLiPP, which uses photolithography to create red, green and blue subpixels.

LG Display is considering upgrading its existing 8.5-generation OLED production line in Paju for FLiPP and has held discussions with equipment suppliers.

Sigmaintell expects mass production to begin in 2029, although LG Display says the technology remains under development and no commercialisation timetable has been finalised.

Industry observers see Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display as a potential target. LG Display showcased a FLiPP panel of the same size in August.

Apple’s broader OLED adoption could provide a long-term boost to both Korean suppliers. UBI Research projects IT products will account for 12.5% of Apple’s annual OLED panel demand by 2030, up from 4.1% in 2026.

Rising semiconductor costs and sluggish consumer electronics demand could weigh on near-term orders. Still, Apple’s transition is expected to accelerate OLED adoption across premium PCs and tablets, strengthening the growth prospects of Samsung Display and LG Display. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK