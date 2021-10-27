Samsung boss convicted, fined over anaesthetic misuse

SEOUL • The de-facto leader of South Korea's sprawling Samsung group Lee Jae-yong was convicted yesterday of illegally using the anaesthetic drug propofol, in the latest legal travail to beset the multi-billionaire.

Mr Lee - vice-chairman of the world's biggest smartphone-maker Samsung Electronics and, according to Forbes, the world's 238th richest person - was fined 70 million won (S$81,000) by the Seoul Central District Court, said a spokesman.

The sum is about 0.0006 per cent of his estimated US$10.2 billion (S$13.5 billion) fortune.

The 53-year old was found guilty of having taken the anaesthetic at a plastic surgery clinic in the capital Seoul dozens of times over several years.

Propofol is normally a medical anaesthetic, but is also sometimes used recreationally. An overdose of the drug was given as the cause of pop star Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

Usage is normally seen as a minor offence in South Korea and prosecutors had originally proposed fining him 50 million won under a summary indictment, a procedure where less serious cases do not go to court.

But the court overruled the prosecution and ordered a trial.

"The quantity injected is very high and the nature of crime committed is not light considering the social responsibility the defendant bears," said judge Jang Young-chae, according to Yonhap news agency. "But he has confessed to the injection and has never been convicted of this crime before."

He fined Mr Lee 70 million won and ordered him to forfeit 17 million won in assets, urging him to "adopt exemplary behaviour that your children will not be embarrassed by".

Wearing a dark business suit and a face mask, Mr Lee remained tight-lipped as he entered the courthouse, skipping questions from reporters.

Mr Lee Jae-yong - vice-chairman of the world's biggest smartphone-maker Samsung Electronics and, according to Forbes, the world's 238th richest person - was fined 70 million won (S$81,000) by the Seoul Central District Court, said a spokesman. The sum is about 0.0006 per cent of his estimated US$10.2 billion (S$13.5 billion) fortune.

When his trial opened earlier this month, he apologised to the court "for causing such trouble and concern owing to my personal matter", but insisted the injections were "for medical purposes".

Though the financial penalty is insignificant for him, the propofol case has been something of a public relations embarrassment for Samsung and Mr Lee, who has been mired in legal issues including a sprawling graft scandal, for five years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE