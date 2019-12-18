Sakura scandal gives rise to snap election talk

The Japanese government's initial failure to disclose information on a sweetheart land deal at the centre of a 2017 cronyism scandal that ensnared Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was illegal, the Osaka High Court ruled yesterday.

A lawmaker of Toyonaka assembly in Osaka prefecture, in raising the case, questioned the constitutionality of its initial refusal to disclose the cost of state land sold to the right-wing school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which had ties with Mr Abe's wife, Akie.

The verdict comes as Mr Abe's approval ratings slide amid another controversy - this time over whether he held a taxpayer-funded sakura (cherry blossom) garden party to reward voters from his constituency in Yamaguchi prefecture.

Again, questions are being raised over the government's sketchy black-box management of public records, with the guest list shredded hours after the opposition put in a request for the document.

A Kyodo News poll said 83.5 per cent of respondents did not buy Mr Abe's explanations on the garden party, while another survey by Sankei Shimbun and Fuji News Network showed 74.9 per cent of respondents were unconvinced.

All this has fed into fervent talk over whether Mr Abe will call a snap general election to consolidate his mandate and catch a divided opposition offguard, as he did under pressure in 2017. An election is due only by October 2021.

The traditional sakura event - held for VIPs such as diplomats, businessmen and athletes - has been called off next year amid scrutiny of its ballooning budget and opaque invitation procedures.

The number of participants, supposed to be capped at about 10,000, rose to 18,200 this year. The budget also nearly doubled to 55 million yen (S$680,500) this year from 30 million yen in 2014.

The opposition has accused Mr Abe of using public funds to pay for package tours for voters to attend the sakura event and a dinner party in Tokyo. Participants at the dinner paid just 5,000 yen - way below the market rate of 11,000 yen.

But Mr Abe said "all travel and hotel expenses, including the dinner party, were paid out of pocket by the participants themselves".

While no hard copy of the guest list is apparently available, the government claims there is no back-up soft copy that can be easily retrieved. And even if it could, the government says it would be improper to disclose the list, out of privacy considerations.

The domestic media is drawing parallels to how documents were likewise discarded or doctored in the Moritomo Gakuen scandal.

In that case, state land had been sold at just one-seventh of the appraised value to the school operator, which wanted to build a new elementary school with Mrs Abe as its honorary principal.

"The discarding of the list has deepened suspicions that the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is operating the public record management system arbitrarily," the Mainichi Shimbun said in an editorial on Monday.

"The Abe administration has made something of a habit of discarding public documents at the heart of malfeasance allegations. The same thing happened with documents relating to the heavily discounted sale of state land to Moritomo Gakuen," it added.

The government had at first said documents regarding the land deal were trashed, but it later released a trove of records - some of which were doctored to scrub out the names of Mr and Mrs Abe and other politicians.

The Moritomo Gakuen scandal was closely followed by another controversy involving educator Kake Gakuen, in which Mr Abe was alleged to have favoured a bid by a close friend to open a veterinary school.

As his support plunged in the wake of the two scandals and despite having said he was not thinking of a snap election then, Mr Abe went ahead with one in October 2017 that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won handily.

Mr Abe is due to step down as LDP chief in September 2021, after serving an unprecedented three straight terms. But LDP bigwigs such as secretary-general Toshihiro Nikai and Finance Minister Taro Aso are backing Mr Abe to stay on beyond 2021, given that Japan's stability is gaining eminence in global geopolitics.

Mr Abe has stirred speculation of an imminent snap election, telling a news conference last week: "If I find that the time has come to seek public judgment, I won't hesitate to dissolve the Lower House and call a general election."