S. Korea's tougher stance on North seen aiding Japan's military push

SEOUL • South Korea's tougher stance towards the North under its new conservative president will be welcomed by Tokyo as Japan seeks to boost its military capabilities amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula and more broadly in the region, analysts say.

South Korea and the United States this week fired missiles and staged a joint show of air strength in response to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday.

It marked the second time that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has taken such a direct response since taking office last month with a pledge to respond more forcefully if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ignores warnings about military provocations and offers of dialogue.

Dr Kim Dong-yub of Kyungnam University in Seoul said: "The escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula, North Korea's actions and our response to that as we saw has to be something that puts a smile on Japan's face."

Signs that North Korea is preparing for another nuclear test and a resumption of joint South Korea-US military drills help Japan justify its pursuit of becoming a normal military state, said Dr Kim, a former South Korean Navy officer.

For decades, Japan has stuck to a policy of keeping defence spending within 1 per cent of gross domestic product, countering concerns about any revival of the militarism that led the country into World War II.

During US President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo last month, however, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasised Tokyo's readiness to take a more robust defence posture, something Washington has long welcomed to counter an increasingly assertive and militarily capable China.

Japan this week said it wanted to drastically increase defence spending "within the next five years".

Dr Leif-Eric Easley, an international studies professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said: "The Yoon government's stronger response to North Korean provocations will find support in Japan, not only as an effort to deter the Kim regime, but also as part of defending a regional order already under stress from China."

In an update to Japan's national security strategy due by the year end, Mr Kishida's administration is expected to commit Japan to acquiring missiles and other equipment to allow it to strike enemy bases, a capability critics say puts Japan beyond the bounds of a pacifist Constitution that forbids it to wage war.

The shift in Seoul's posture comes as Japan and South Korea look to reset relations that have been hampered by disputes stemming from the wartime past and Japan's colonisation of the Korean peninsula.

Mr Yoon has said he hopes to meet Mr Kishida soon, and work with him to improve ties.

Dr Corey Wallace, a Japanese politics and security expert at Kanagawa University, said that, while Japan is winning public support with its stronger defence policy, better relations with Seoul would be a bonus.

"The Ukraine situation has galvanised public support for defence spending in ways the threat of China never did. Tokyo sees a window of opportunity to push on a door that was somewhat closed before," Dr Wallace said.

"Improved relations with Seoul is a cherry on top."

A stronger combined defence posture between South Korea and the United States towards North Korea will also help Japan focus more on keeping China in check, experts say.

"In theory, Japan could then dedicate more of its military resources and new spending to enhance its military presence in its south-west maritime domain instead to check China," Dr Wallace said.

"However, giving Japan that level of comfort would require years of positive Seoul-Tokyo relations."

REUTERS