S. Korea's latest curbs leave some travellers shut out of restaurants, leisure venues

Singaporean Jannah Monjiat and her husband landed in Seoul on a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight on Sunday, eager to revisit familiar sights and enjoy what they love most about South Korea.

Little did they expect that newly imposed Covid-19 rules would keep them from dining at some of their favourite joints.

The day after the couple arrived, South Korea imposed a "vaccine pass" system for public spaces such as restaurants, cafes, libraries and movie theatres. It requires groups of two and above to show they are fully vaccinated before they are allowed entry.

The system was previously limited to high-risk venues such as bars, gyms and saunas, but was expanded to include other spaces as the authorities sought to contain the spread of the Omicron variant and protect the unvaccinated 16.6 per cent of the population.

South Korea yesterday reported 7,102 new Covid-19 cases, including 20 of the Omicron variant. This brings the country's total tally to 496,584, including 60 Omicron cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

VTL travellers from Singapore have the same rights to access as fully vaccinated Korean citizens, under the bilateral VTL agreement that went into effect on Nov 15.

But not every business owner may be aware of this, and may turn away patrons for not having a vaccine pass they recognise.

Ms Monjiat told The Straits Times that upon landing at Incheon Airport, she received an English-Korean information sheet to show to Korean business owners during her 17-day stay, informing them how to scan the QR code on her vaccination certificate.

"Not everyone is aware of the VTL and how to check our vaccination status, so they might think we are trying to scam them," said Ms Monjiat, a 34-year-old producer.

"Some restaurants strictly accept vaccine passes only, so we could not get in (without the pass). We speak very little Korean... so we bought takeout and ate at the park."

Similar concerns were shared on a VTL Telegram chat group that has over 1,100 members.

Some members said they managed to gain access to places by showing their Singapore vaccination certificate or TraceTogether app when asked, while others said they were denied entry.

The expanded vaccine pass system also left many long-term foreign residents vaccinated overseas in the lurch, as the government has been slow in accepting overseas vaccinations for non-Koreans.

But yesterday, it announced it would immediately allow foreign residents to register their overseas vaccinations at public health centres and receive vaccine passes. The move came after weeks of lobbying by several major embassies.

Business owners caught not enforcing the vaccine pass system can be fined up to three million won (S$3,480) or ordered to close for good, while visitors who fail to show their vaccine passes can be fined 100,000 won each time.

However, there are no social distancing ambassadors to make sure the rules are being followed.

Singaporean Ken Ng, who runs a cafe in Hongdae, a youth hangout in Seoul, said the onus is on business owners to check vaccine passes.

"Everyone should be informed of the important changes in regulations so there is no misunderstanding," he told The Straits Times. "But sometimes, things change too quickly and we are not informed clearly what to do."