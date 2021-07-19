S. Korea's curbs on gatherings to apply nationwide

SEOUL • South Korea will extend tough Covid-19 restrictions on private gatherings to outside Seoul's metropolitan area as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak, its Prime Minister said.

"It's been a week since the toughest level of distancing curbs has been imposed in the metropolitan area, but the number of confirmed cases is rarely decreasing... Pre-emptive measures are needed," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told health officials yesterday.

From today until Aug 1, rules in Seoul limiting private gatherings to four people will apply to the rest of the country.

South Korea, once cited as a success story for keeping Covid-19 under control, is battling record infections as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads, triggering a semi-lockdown in the Seoul area.

The toughest level of curbs in the greater Seoul area, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm, took effect last week. Gatherings of up to four people are allowed during the day.

The country reported 1,454 new cases yesterday, bringing cumulative cases to 177,951 and total deaths to 2,057.

Only 30 per cent of South Korea's 52 million people have had at least one vaccine dose.

About 32 per cent of the 1,402 local cases yesterday were recorded outside the greater Seoul area, up from 28 per cent a day earlier.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence said it will airlift all troops from a ship on anti-piracy patrol in the Middle East after dozens of soldiers on board tested positive for the Covid-19. A replacement crew will steer the vessel home.

Two aerial tankers left for the Middle East hours after it was confirmed 68 troops on board tested positive. The government said on Thursday it would send a medical team to address the outbreak on the vessel. But there are fears the outbreak could be much worse.

Yonhap News Agency said the Joint Chiefs of Staff had received only 101 results from polymerase chain reaction tests of the more than 300 service members on board, and the rest may be disclosed in the coming hours.

On Saturday, an International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive after arriving in Tokyo for the Games and was isolated. REUTERS