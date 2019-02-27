S. Korea's Black Eagles soar ahead of centennial event

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team flying over central Seoul during a rehearsal on Monday for the 100th anniversary of the March 1 independence movement against Japanese colonial rule. On March 1, 1919, thousands of Koreans flocked to the streets to proclaim Korea's independence from Japan's colonial rule, which lasted from 1910 to 1945. Scholars see the movement as a rare event in Korea's modern history that can be jointly celebrated by the entire Korean Peninsula. The nationwide, peaceful mass movement hearkens back to a time when the peninsula was not yet divided.