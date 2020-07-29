S. Korean statue of Abe bowing to 'comfort woman' angers Tokyo

TOKYO/PYEONGCHANG (South Korea) • The Japanese government reacted angrily yesterday to a statue in South Korea that appears to depict Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kneeling and bowing before a seated "comfort woman", a euphemism for women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said if reports of the statue on display were true, it would be an unforgivable breach of international protocol.

"If the reports are accurate, then there would be a decisive impact on Japan-Korea relations," Mr Suga told a news conference in Tokyo.

The head of a privately run South Korean botanic garden who commissioned the work said the kneeling figure was meant to depict anyone who could be in the position to apologise formally for the historic wrong, and not Mr Abe in particular. Mr Kim Chang-ryul told Reuters that he had not anticipated the statue inflaming an already complicated diplomatic issue.

The website of the garden, which is in the rural Pyeongchang county, names the statue Eternal Atonement. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said there may be international protocol to consider, but declined further comment, saying it was an act by a private citizen.

The issue of comfort women - mostly Koreans forced to work in Japan's brothels before and during World War II - and the question of whether they were adequately compensated, have long been a thorn in ties.

Japan regards the matter as "finally and irreversibly resolved" by a 2015 agreement reached by Mr Abe and then South Korean President Park Geun-hye under which Mr Abe apologised and pledged a fund to support the survivors.

But the government of current South Korean President Moon Jae-in has declared the deal flawed.

Similar statues of girls alone have been set up in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and elsewhere to honour the women.

Bilateral ties were strained last year when Japan imposed export curbs on high-tech materials to South Korea following a South Korean court ruling ordering Japanese firms to pay compensation to Koreans forced to work for them during the war.

REUTERS