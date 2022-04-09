S. Korean ship goes missing off Taiwan; 2 bodies found

TAIPEI/SEOUL • Taiwan has recovered two bodies after a ship carrying six South Koreans went missing in the Taiwan Strait, and search and rescue operations are under way, the Taiwanese and South Korean governments said yesterday.

The Taiwanese authorities said they received distress signals from the ship named Kyoto 1 at around 9.50am local time (8.50am Singapore time) on Thursday from a location about 29km west of the island, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said.

It added that all six aboard were South Korean nationals.

The Sierra Leone-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia's Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender vessel, which was found in the area.

"Our government has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters for a search," the ministry said.

Taiwan's National Rescue Command Centre said the ship sent out a distress message in waters near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait. Ships and aircraft were sent to locate it.

Fishermen have found two bodies, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, and efforts are continuing to find the other four, it added.

Meanwhile, a helicopter aiding the search and rescue operation crashed in waters off South Korea's southernmost Mara island yesterday.

Two crew members were killed and a third was injured. A fourth person remains missing, the coast guard said.

Two pilots and two other officials were aboard the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter when it plunged into the sea 370km south-west of the island. They were returning to Jeju island after dropping off six members of a rescue squad on a patrol ship that was leaving for Taiwan, said the Jeju coast guard.

REUTERS