S. Korean police set up 'bus walls' as protesters defy outbreak warnings

SEOUL • South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses and set up checkpoints to head off political rallies in Seoul, as groups pushed ahead with annual protests in defiance of Covid-19 warnings.

South Korea has largely been held up as a coronavirus success story, but is grappling with a fourth wave of infections that took daily cases above 2,200 last week for the first time, partly fuelled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

The government had banned protests and vowed punishment for any violation ahead of yesterday's National Liberation Day, mindful of virus outbreaks from an anti-government rally and church gathering last August that resulted in more than 1,800 cases.

Police parked buses along main avenues and around a large square in downtown Seoul to seal them off, and set up more than 80 checkpoints to block vehicles carrying demonstrators and equipment.

But footage from local TV networks showed several groups still encouraging demonstrations and marches, where participants maintain safe distancing, to protest against issues as varied as government policy and worker rights.

On Saturday, police disbanded an organisation that hosted last year's rally. A court also issued an arrest warrant for the leader of a major labour union for arranging multiple illegal protests since May.

The church at the centre of an outbreak last August also held an in-person service attended by about 800 people yesterday, in breach of distancing curbs, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Despite the government's repeated warnings, some groups pressed ahead with illegal protests," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told an intra-agency meeting, pledging "zero tolerance" measures. "You have to remember how many people suffered from last year's rally."

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,817 new virus cases yesterday, as the total number of cases rose to 223,928, with 2,156 deaths.

The fourth wave came as South Korea struggled to jump-start its inoculations amid vaccine shortages, though it has secured 193 million doses for its 52 million population.

Only 19 per cent of South Koreans have been fully vaccinated, KDCA data showed, but President Moon Jae-in, in his Liberation Day speech yesterday, vowed to boost that proportion to 70 per cent by October.

REUTERS