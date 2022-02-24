S. Korean PM calls for calm amid steep rise in infections

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum yesterday urged the people to remain calm as the number of Covid-19 cases surged faster than expected to reach a new daily high of 171,452.

This was a sharp spike from the 99,573 cases recorded the previous day and brought the total tally in the country to 2,329,182.

More than 520,000 patients are recovering at home.

Speaking at a Covid-19 response meeting, Mr Kim said the country had an established system that could respond well to the current surge in cases caused by the highly infectious but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

He noted that Omicron's fatality rate and incidence of severe symptoms were one-fourth of the more deadly Delta variant.

"While we should remain vigilant and not ease anti-virus measures, there is no reason to fear or be afraid of the number of new cases like in the past," said Mr Kim.

He also stressed that the fatality rate and number of critically ill patients were being managed well.

The death toll stood at 7,607, and the fatality rate was 0.33 per cent.

But the number of critically ill patients reached 512, a sharp increase from the 200-range early last week.

As at Tuesday, only 36 per cent of the 2,685 intensive care hospital beds secured by the government for Covid-19 patients were in use.

Mr Kim promised to increase the manpower devoted to virus prevention and treatment.

"Omicron is still heading to its peak, but when we can manage the severe cases and deaths in a stable manner, we plan to revise our social distancing and other anti-virus measures," he said.

Experts expect the Omicron outbreak to peak around late February to mid-March, reaching between 140,000 and 270,000 cases a day.

The 140,000 mark was crossed earlier than expected.

Of those infected last week, 30 per cent were young people aged 18 and below, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Latest data shows those aged between 10 and 19 are now the most vulnerable, with their infection rate at 6,413 per 100,000 people, followed by 6,387 for those under 10.

The KDCA said the infection rate for those below 18 has doubled compared with previous weeks.

The rate has been particularly high among children below 11, who are not eligible for vaccination yet.

Many were infected by family members.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety yesterday approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine for children aged between five and 11, but details regarding inoculation schedules will be announced only next month.

South Korea's new school term is due to commence on March 2 and the Education Ministry is giving schools the option of conducting online lessons for the first two weeks.

The ministry also strongly advised all students and school staff to test themselves at home at least twice a week using antigen rapid test kits.

Free kits will be given to schools as part of preventive measures.