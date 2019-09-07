South Korean ministerial nominee hit by scandal

SEOUL • South Korean President Moon Jae-in's nominee for justice minister may soon take office under the cloud of a prosecution inquiry and public outcry over a scandal that has reignited debate over class privilege.

At issue are scholarships and other perks granted to the 28-year-old daughter of the nominee Cho Kuk. The granting of the scholarships was allegedly out of line with her academic performance.

The scandal has struck a chord with people in South Korea. Young South Koreans, who compete furiously in school and university, are increasingly finding themselves scrambling for positions in a slack job market, in a system they see as plagued by unfairness and bias in favour of the elite.

The scandal surrounding Mr Cho, who faced a Parliament confirmation hearing yesterday, caused a media sensation and has sparked protests since Mr Moon nominated him early last month.

During an 11-hour-long news conference on Monday, Mr Cho did not deny his daughter's academic perks and expressed regret that he had "disappointed and hurt the younger generation". But he said no rules had been broken and that he would consider a way to make amends to young people who do not have the same opportunities.

Students at South Korea's top universities, including Seoul National University where Mr Cho is a professor of law, have held candlelight demonstrations calling for him to give up the nomination, reminiscent of the protests that swept Mr Moon into power in 2017.

Some of the allegations against Mr Cho's daughter include her being named as first author of a medical paper in the Korea Journal of Pathology in 2009, when she was still in high school and had just completed a two-week internship at Dankook University's institute of medical science.

She also failed her exams at Pusan National University's medical school twice, according to school records, and not only kept her place but also received scholarships worth a total of 12 million won (S$13,900) over six semesters between 2016 and last year.

REUTERS