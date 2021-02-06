S. Korean minister out of WTO race, clearing way for Nigerian candidate

SEOUL • South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has abandoned her bid to become head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Seoul said, clearing the way for Nigeria's Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become the global body's first woman and first African director-general.

Dr Yoo had consulted the United States - her prime backer - and other major countries and "decided to renounce her candidacy", South Korea's Trade Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The process to name a successor to Dr Roberto Azevedo had been deadlocked since October, when key WTO ambassadors tapped Dr Okonjo-Iweala as the best pick to lead the organisation but former US president Donald Trump's administration maintained its opposition to her appointment. Dr Okonjo-Iweala is Nigeria's former finance and foreign minister.

The WTO head is normally chosen by consensus, leaving the process at a standstill.

Seoul's decision to withdraw Dr Yoo's candidacy comes two weeks after Mr Joe Biden was sworn in as the new US president.

The WTO is widely seen as being in need of reform. Even before the Covid-19 crisis hit, it had grappled with stalled trade talks and struggled to curb US-China tensions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE