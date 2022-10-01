S. Korean leader urges greater vigilance over markets as won slumps

SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Friday for more urgency in dealing with turbulent markets as the won's fall to a 131/2-year low heightened fears of capital flight.

He made the remarks at a meeting of economic officials as a weekly opinion poll found his approval rate had fallen to 24 per cent, the joint-lowest level since he took office six months ago.

"We have built a stronger breakwater than in the past in terms of external soundness and already implemented market stabilising measures, but it is time to deal with the situation with a sense of more urgency," Mr Yoon said at the beginning of the meeting.

It appeared to be indicating imminent intervention in markets, and dealers suspected the authorities of "carrying out smoothing operation" of modest intervention, but there was no talk of massive intervention on Friday.

The won managed to end the day's onshore trading 0.6 per cent higher versus the US dollar but has suffered a 6.47 per cent loss for the month of September, marking the worst month since September 2011, as a souring in risk appetite hit South Korean assets.

The Bank of Korea said after markets closed that it had sold a net US$15.41 billion (S$22.1 billion) for intervention in the foreign exchange market during the second quarter in addition to a net US$8.31 billion it sold in the first quarter.

It was the third such meeting to review economic and financial conditions since Mr Yoon took office in early May, and the session was also attended by a central bank official and executives from several top companies, according to the presidential office.

The won has lost 17 per cent of its value against the US dollar this year while the benchmark Kospi share index has slumped 28 per cent in the same period, with foreigners selling a net 12 trillion won (S$12 billion) in shares on the mainboard.

REUTERS