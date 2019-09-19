S. Korean educational privilege scandal engulfs opposition leader

SEOUL • A scandal over educational privilege in South Korea, that threatened to derail the new justice minister's appointment, has spread to engulf the opposition's parliamentary leader, whose son is a student at Yale University.

The world's 11th largest economy is an intensely competitive society, where teenage students are under tremendous pressure to win admission into elite universities.

Success can lead to lifelong advantages in employment, society and even marriage, and any hint of manipulation of the process by wealthy or influential parents outrages ordinary South Koreans.

Prosecutors in Seoul said yesterday they had opened a probe into allegations that Ms Na Kyung-won, the parliamentary floor leader of the opposition Liberty Korea Party, pressured a Seoul National University professor to accept her son as an intern.

The teenager was later named the lead author of a medical paper that won him first prize in a US scientific competition - Research On The Feasibility Of Cardiac Output Estimation Using Photoplethysmogram And Ballistocardiogram - and he subsequently secured a place at Yale to study chemistry.

But his supervisor Yoon Hyung-jin told broadcaster KBS that the paper was "beyond the level that a high schooler could have comprehended". "It's clear he had not understood what he was doing," he said. "But we gave him ideas."

Ms Na maintains her son is solely responsible for the paper and has denied foul play.

The allegations directly parallel the accusations against Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who barely survived confirmation scrutiny this month when it was revealed that his daughter was named lead author of a medical paper during her high school years, helped by her family connections.

The controversy centres on media reports of scholarships and other academic perks granted to Mr Cho's daughter, benefits that allegedly did not reflect her academic performance.

The prosecutors' office has been investigating the family.

Mr Cho, in a parliamentary confirmation hearing last Friday, did not deny his daughter's academic perks. He expressed his "deepest apologies to the younger generation" for the disappointment that he caused them.

Ms Na - who was a classmate of Mr Cho at Seoul National University, where they studied law in the early 1980s - had herself been one of the new minister's fiercest critics, accusing him of ensuring his daughter's resume was "riddled with lies".

The focus on Ms Na comes even as a growing band of politicians from her party have launched a protest against Mr Cho, shaving their heads to challenge his appointment.

"It has become clear that Cho Kuk cannot be the leader of reform," Mr Lee Ju-young, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, told reporters as he sat outside the gates of the presidential Blue House to have his head shaved, a gesture of protest in South Korea.

Mr Lee called for Mr Cho to step down. "The people's stern order is for him to resign immediately and be investigated," said Mr Lee. At least eight members of Parliament have had their heads shaved.

Mr Cho is a legal scholar with a reputation as a progressive, who was previously President Moon Jae-in's top aide for legal affairs.

Mr Moon has called Mr Cho the ideal person to carry out reforms of the justice ministry and the prosecution system. Critics have long accused the judiciary of being susceptible to political pressure.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS