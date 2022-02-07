S. Korean cases top 1m with record daily infections

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday surpassed one million cumulative Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as health officials reported a daily record of 38,691 new infections driven by an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

It saw its first confirmed case on Jan 20, 2020, and soon became the first country outside China to battle a major outbreak.

An aggressive strategy of tracking, tracing, masking and quarantining helped South Korea blunt that initial wave and keep overall cases and deaths low without widespread lockdowns, but the spread of Omicron is driving case numbers to new highs.

Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, however, with 15 new deaths reported on Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Daily cases are nearly five times higher than two weeks ago, when the Omicron variant began to dominate, but serious infections have remained at manageable levels so far, the authorities have said.

Officials last Friday announced they would extend social distancing measures for at least another two weeks, including a 9pm curfew on businesses and a six-person limit for private gatherings.