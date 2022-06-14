S. Korean cargo truckers continue strike as wage talks break down

Week-long stoppage causes $1.7b losses for economy; military called in to move goods

South Korea Correspondent In Seoul
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Thousands of cargo truck drivers in South Korea yesterday went on strike for the seventh day running, forcing the government to use military vehicles to move containers out of key ports including Busan.

The strike, which saw members of a truckers' union demanding better wages, has disrupted the logistics network and caused an estimated loss of nearly 1.6 trillion won (S$1.7 billion) so far in major industries such as car manufacturing, steel and cement.

President Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday warned that the damage would increase in the week ahead and urged the government to "prepare various alternatives" to mitigate the impact on the economy.

Negotiations between the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union, which has more than 20,000 members, and the government have been unsuccessful so far.

The truckers first walked out on June 7 over demands for more pay to offset rising fuel costs and an extension of a government support system that guarantees them a minimum payment.

The system, due to end on Dec 31 after a three-year run, is aimed at giving truckers fair wages to help ease the problem of speeding and overwork, but companies said it caused a surge in freight fees.

The union said yesterday that it tried to find a solution through meetings with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and came close to reaching a tentative agreement on Sunday. But the negotiations fell through due to objections from the ruling People Power Party.

The ministry said negotiations were suspended due to disagreements but did not give details.

There are over 400,000 self-employed truckers in the country, and they play a key role in transporting containers filled with products ranging from cars to batteries, semiconductors and cement.

As at yesterday, some 6,600 truckers had joined the nationwide walkout - up from 4,100 the previous day, according to ministry data.

If the strike continues indefinitely, there are fears it will affect global supply chains reliant on South Korean exports and deal a heavy blow to the Yoon administration that just took office in May.

The strike has already cost the steel industry nearly 700 billion won due to shipment delays, says the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Petrochemical companies lost around 500 billion won, while the damage to carmakers was worth over 250 billion won.

The President has already drawn criticism for his "hostile" policies towards workers.

He has said he would respond to any illegal or unjust action, whether by workers or employers, "in accordance with the law and principles" and that no violence will be tolerated. He has also insisted that the government should not intervene in disputes between labour and management.

"Only when the government sticks to the law and principles and remains neutral, do I believe labour and management will be able to build the capacity to freely resolve their issues on their own," Mr Yoon told reporters last Friday.

"I have a lot of doubts about whether the government's position or intervention until now was desirable for the establishment of labour-management relations and culture."

The strike has already cost the steel industry nearly 700 billion won due to shipment delays, says the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Petrochemical companies lost around 500 billion won, while the damage to carmakers was worth over 250 billion won.

At least 15 companies have had to suspend factory operations, according to the Korea International Trade Association. It has received 160 complaints on production disruptions and shipment delays.

With inventory piling up at major ports, the government has had to dispatch 100 military trucks to move containers to nearby locations to free up storage space.

First Vice-Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Jang Young-jin has called for a quick resolution to the strike, saying: "Our economy and the overall industry are expected to suffer huge losses if logistics disruptions continue at a time when we are facing multiple challenges such as global supply chains disruptions and rising raw materials prices."

Wide-ranging impact of strike

Thousands of South Korean truckers on strike over pay are disrupting production, slowing port operations and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

AUTOS

The strike had cost the South Korean auto industry about 5,400 vehicles in lost production, worth about 257 billion won (S$277 million) as at Sunday, according to the industry ministry.

Hyundai's Ulsan factories make about 6,000 vehicles daily and the strike had cost it more than 3,800 vehicles as at Friday, worth up to 120 billion won, according to the company's union.

Some employees at Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia were using newly assembled cars to make deliveries, customers said.

Hankook Tyre & Technology, supplier to major automakers such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group, has seen daily shipments fall by about 50 per cent, a spokesman said.

The industry ministry estimated that 640,000 tyres worth about 57 billion won had faced shipping issues as at Sunday.

BATTERIES

One battery maker made shipments before the strike as a precaution, said an official at the company. The firm will reassess its handling of shipments if the strike continued, the official said.

LG Energy Solution, SK Innovation's battery unit SK On and Samsung SDI together command more than one-fourth of the global electric vehicle battery market.

SEMICONDUCTORS

The truckers plan to stop shipments of raw materials for semiconductors produced in Ulsan, said union official Park Jeong-tae.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two of the world's biggest memory chipmakers, declined to comment.

CEMENT, STEEL

Steelmaker Posco said it halted work at some plants last Monday due to a lack of space to store unshipped products. About 450,000 tonnes of steel products worth about 698 billion won have faced transport issues due to the strike.

The Korea Cement Association estimated daily revenue losses of 15 billion won for the cement industry since the strike began last Tuesday.

REFINERS, PETROCHEMICALS

South Korea's average daily shipments of about 74,000 tonnes of petrochemical products have been slashed by 90 per cent since the strike, said the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association.

The strike had cost the country's petrochemical sector about 500 billion won as at Friday, according to the industry ministry.

South Korea has the world's fifth-largest refining capacity.

HITEJINRO

Police have made more than two dozen arrests, including members of the truckers union, for blocking the HiteJinro brewery in Icheon, Yonhap news reported.

A HiteJinro spokesman confirmed that members of the truckers union were blocking entry to both its Icheon and Cheongju breweries, cutting shipments by about 40 per cent as at Sunday.

PORTS AND CONTAINERS

Busan Port, the world's seventh-biggest container port, said the strike had cut its container traffic by two-thirds.

Container storage sites are filling up and the authorities are discussing measures to secure more, a government official said.

The movement of containers at Ulsan, which accounts for about 10 per cent of South Korea's port traffic, has been suspended since last Tuesday.

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2022, with the headline S. Korean cargo truckers continue strike as wage talks break down. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top