S. Korean cargo truckers continue strike as wage talks break down

Thousands of cargo truck drivers in South Korea yesterday went on strike for the seventh day running, forcing the government to use military vehicles to move containers out of key ports including Busan.

The strike, which saw members of a truckers' union demanding better wages, has disrupted the logistics network and caused an estimated loss of nearly 1.6 trillion won (S$1.7 billion) so far in major industries such as car manufacturing, steel and cement.

President Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday warned that the damage would increase in the week ahead and urged the government to "prepare various alternatives" to mitigate the impact on the economy.

Negotiations between the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union, which has more than 20,000 members, and the government have been unsuccessful so far.

The truckers first walked out on June 7 over demands for more pay to offset rising fuel costs and an extension of a government support system that guarantees them a minimum payment.

The system, due to end on Dec 31 after a three-year run, is aimed at giving truckers fair wages to help ease the problem of speeding and overwork, but companies said it caused a surge in freight fees.

The union said yesterday that it tried to find a solution through meetings with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and came close to reaching a tentative agreement on Sunday. But the negotiations fell through due to objections from the ruling People Power Party.

The ministry said negotiations were suspended due to disagreements but did not give details.

There are over 400,000 self-employed truckers in the country, and they play a key role in transporting containers filled with products ranging from cars to batteries, semiconductors and cement.

As at yesterday, some 6,600 truckers had joined the nationwide walkout - up from 4,100 the previous day, according to ministry data.

If the strike continues indefinitely, there are fears it will affect global supply chains reliant on South Korean exports and deal a heavy blow to the Yoon administration that just took office in May.