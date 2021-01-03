S. Korea widens ban on small gatherings, extends social distancing rules

SEOUL • South Korea will expand a ban on private gatherings of larger than four people to include the whole country, and extend unprecedented social distancing rules in Seoul and neighbouring areas until Jan 17, the health minister said yesterday.

Mr Kwon Deok-cheol told a briefing that the measures were necessary to reduce a prolonged surge in infections that has led to a spike in deaths.

The country reported 824 new cases on Friday, down from 1,029 a day before, a drop that officials said was likely due to less testing over the New Year holiday.

As many as 40 per cent of recent cases have been linked to small gatherings, Mr Kwon said.

The Seoul metropolitan area will be placed under the second-highest Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines for two more weeks until Jan 17, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

The ban on private gatherings had been imposed in Seoul and neighbouring areas before the Christmas holiday, and had been due to expire today.

The country also has restrictions on churches, restaurants, cafes, ski resorts and other venues.

Mr Kwon apologised to citizens for having to maintain the rules, but thanked them for their solidarity and cooperation.

Given plans to begin vaccinations around February, the next few months will be the "last hurdle", he said.

After initial success in subduing earlier waves of infections, South Korea has struggled to reduce this latest and largest surge, with daily cases hovering around 1,000 for weeks.

More than 4.21 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted since Jan 3 last year.

Mass cluster infections have continued to be reported from eldercare facilities and private gatherings, with hundreds of cases and deaths found just last month.

The government has also faced criticism for its sluggish response to mass cluster infections at a correctional facility in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, where more than 800 Covid-19 cases had been reported by last Wednesday.

REUTERS, XINHUA, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK