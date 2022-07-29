S. Korea visit

Jokowi, Yoon agree to boost ties

Updated
Published
4 min ago

President Joko Widodo and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday agreed to strengthen economic and security cooperation during the Indonesian leader's visit to Seoul on the last leg of an East Asian tour that also took him to China and Japan.

They agreed to boost cooperation in areas such as the development of electric vehicles and batteries, smart city systems and a fighter plane project, as well as in the supply of key minerals. Mr Widodo voiced certainty that "our partnership will be even stronger in the future" under the leadership of Mr Yoon.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2022, with the headline Jokowi, Yoon agree to boost ties. Subscribe

