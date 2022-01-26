S. Korea tweaks response as Omicron wave spreads rapidly

South Korea's daily Covid-19 count has surged to new highs as the country revises its virus response system to curb the spread of the highly infectious but milder Omicron variant.

A record 8,571 cases, about half of them Omicron, were registered yesterday. This is double the figure a week ago and the first time that the number has surpassed the 8,000 mark.

The nationwide tally stood at 749,979, with a death toll of 6,588.

Health officials warned that the daily figures could rise exponentially to 30,000 next month, given how fast Omicron is spreading within the community.

How the next four weeks of virus control pan out will be key, they said.

From today, South Korea will tweak its virus response system to focus on early detection and treatment of high-risk groups so as to stop their symptoms from becoming too severe.

Free polymerase chain reaction testing at public health centres - previously offered to everyone - will now be prioritised for more vulnerable groups. They include people aged above 60, those who have had close contact with Covid-19 patients, and those who hold a doctor's note for testing.

People who are not considered a priority will have to take the self-administered antigen rapid test. Free test kits will be available at public health centres.

The new system will be imposed first in four regions where Omicron is fast spreading. They are the whole of South Jeolla province and three cities in Gyeonggi province - Gwangju, Pyeongtaek and Anseong.

The system will be expanded to the whole country either later this week or early February, health officials said.

The government has also decided to cut the isolation period for Covid-19 patients from 10 to seven days, so as to ease the burden of managing massive quarantine numbers.

The Omicron wave comes just as South Koreans are about to celebrate one of their biggest festivals - Seollal or Lunar New Year.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has already urged people not to travel or visit their home towns during the five-day weekend, from Jan 29 to Feb 2.

Mr Kim also urged people to wear better-quality face masks that block droplets.

A ban on gatherings of more than six people remains, as well as a 9pm curfew on businesses such as restaurants and cafes.

President Moon Jae-in ordered health officials to make a swift transition to the new measures to curb Omicron.

"Speed is more important than anything else, as the number of confirmed cases could surge in a short period of time," he said.