S. Korea to reopen schools despite new cases

High school seniors in South Korea will return to school next week, despite growing concern over widening chain infections traced to a cluster outbreak in Seoul's nightlife hub Itaewon.

It includes at least nine students infected by a teacher who went clubbing.

The number of cases linked to the cluster has grown to 142 as of last night, and about 35,000 tests have been done on people possibly exposed to the virus.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,991, with 260 deaths.

Vice-Education Minister Park Baeg-beom said yesterday that his ministry is "not considering for now" any further delay to the reopening of schools, slated to begin in phases from next Wednesday. The date has already been pushed back a week owing to the Itaewon cluster that emerged on May 7.

Officials stressed the importance of allowing high school seniors to return to school, as they need time to prepare for a year-end college entrance exam. Precautionary measures such as reducing class sizes and asking students to go to class on alternate days will be implemented.

Even so, parents are nervous because of a growing number of infections linked to the 25-year-old teacher living in Incheon city who visited one of five gay clubs at the heart of the outbreak in Itaewon during the long weekend of April 30 to May 5. He has infected at least 14 people, including the nine students.

Officials said they intend to test more than 1,400 people who may have had contact with the group, including 1,000 who attended the same church as some of the infected students.

Seoul city is not taking any chances either, as it is well aware that many private academy teachers could have gone clubbing in Itaewon over the long weekend. The Seoul education office said it will inspect about 25,000 private academies in the city and make sure they comply with social distancing measures.

Figures from the Education Ministry show that 41 school employees, including teachers, went clubbing in Itaewon from April 24 to May 6. An additional 800 went to Itaewon over the same period, but not for clubbing. Itaewon is also known for its international cuisine.

The health authorities said this week is crucial in South Korea's battle against a possible second wave of infections after strict social distancing rules were eased from May 6. The country's massive testing and invasive contact tracing efforts helped curb the spread of a major outbreak in February linked to a church.

Officials have urged people who went clubbing in Itaewon to go for testing voluntarily, or face a fine of up to two million won (S$2,300). Testing has increased eightfold since the authorities promised anonymity to people who are concerned about privacy and discrimination.

Mr Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, warned at a briefing yesterday that patients with no symptoms may be silently spreading the virus to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with existing illnesses. About 36 per cent of the Itaewon cases are known to be asymptomatic.

Senior health official Yoon Tae-ho said the authorities need to closely monitor the situation for a few more days to see if secondary and tertiary infections occur.

Other than the Itaewon clubs, officials are also looking at potential hotbeds in Seoul's university towns Sinchon and Hongdae, after cases emerged there.