S. Korea to ramp up testing at schools after rise in infections among children

SEOUL • South Korea said yesterday that it will ramp up Covid-19 testing at schools following a sharp rise in infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.

The surge comes as new social distancing rules aimed at a phased return to normal came into effect on Monday, as part of the country's plan to gradually move towards living with Covid-19 on the back of high vaccination rates.

South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 per cent of its adult population, but began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 only in recent weeks, administering just 0.6 per cent of the age group with both doses so far.

"There is growing concern as the frequency of new cluster outbreaks has been increasing, centred on educational facilities such as private tuition centres and schools," said Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol.

The government will expand the use of portable polymerase chain reaction diagnostic tests for Covid-19 in schools in Seoul and neighbouring regions, and mobilise more virus-prevention personnel in overcrowded schools, he said.

South Korea plans to fully reopen schools nationwide from Nov 22.

The country reported 2,667 new cases on Tuesday, a rise of more than 1,000 from the previous day.

Nearly one-fourth of the new cases were found to be teenagers, officials said.

"The teenagers spend a lot of time in communal (activities) such as at schools and tuition centres and they are also active in social activities," Mr Son Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, told a briefing.

"We believe the risk of infection will inevitably rise and the confirmed cases will continue to surge, stemming from these teenagers."

Other nations including Britain, Israel and Germany have also seen the spread of Covid-19 among children fuelling a rise in overall cases and have expanded vaccination programmes for children in order to curb infections.

The United States was set to roll out Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as yesterday.

South Korea has not seen a noticeable increase in seriously ill cases among teens, with just one out of 378 severe Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals.

South Korea has also reported a relatively low mortality rate of 0.78 per cent.

Vaccination for the 12-17 age group began in October with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

