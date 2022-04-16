S. Korea to lift most Covid-19 curbs next week, but mask rule will stay

SEOUL • South Korea said yesterday it will drop most Covid-19 restrictions next week, including a midnight curfew on eateries as the surge in Omicron cases shows signs of waning, although people will still have to wear masks.

From Monday, the midnight curfew imposed on restaurants and other businesses will be scrapped, along with the cap on private gatherings which was set at 10 people, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting.

The government will also allow rallies and other events with 300 or more people, while removing a 70 per cent cap on capacity at religious facilities.

"Wearing masks is still a very important means to protect ourselves," Mr Kim said.

"It is inevitable to maintain the indoor mask mandate for a considerable period of time."

On wearing masks outdoors, Mr Kim said the government will review whether to lift the restriction in two weeks, depending on the virus situation.

As the country seeks a gradual return to normality, the government will completely remove the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for Covid-19 patients from late next month, according to Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the country appears to have passed its peak after hovering over 620,000 in mid-March, with new daily infections falling to below 130,000 yesterday.

South Korea has largely managed to limit deaths and critical cases through widespread vaccination, and it has scaled back its once-aggressive tracing and containment efforts.

Nearly 87 per cent of the country's 52 million population are fully vaccinated, with 64 per cent having also received booster shots, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

