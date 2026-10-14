S. Korea to inspect glasses of students taking college entrance exam amid cheating fears

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The College Scholastic Ability Test, commonly known as Suneung, is the most important academic event of the year in South Korea.

SEOUL – South Korea’s Education Ministry plans to have proctors inspect the glasses of every test-taker wearing them before each session of the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test, commonly known as Suneung, as the authorities seek to guard against cheating with smart glasses.

The measures come after two suspected cheating attempts involving smart glasses were detected at the University of Seoul and Yonsei University earlier in October, MBC reported on Oct 13 .

With the national college entrance exam scheduled for Nov 19, the ministry is now considering how to prevent test-takers from using increasingly discreet electronic devices.

Radio-frequency detectors would be difficult to deploy reliably in 2026 , the ministry said. Tests of the equipment showed that differences in conditions around exam venues could cause detection errors. Proctors will have to visually inspect the glasses of candidates who wear them before each exam session.

At the University of Seoul’s essay-based admissions exam on Oct 3, a proctor noticed a candidate wearing unusually thick glasses and alerted exam administrators. The glasses were subsequently identified as a smart device equipped with artificial intelligence functions, according to MBC.

The candidate had applied to the university’s artificial intelligence department, where 120 applicants were competing for five places.

The university removed the candidate from the exam room and barred the person from applying to the institution for three years, describing the incident as the first detected attempt to use smart glasses to cheat in a university entrance exam.

A week later, smart glasses were also discovered during Yonsei University’s mathematics-based essay exam on Oct 10 .

The candidate had worn ordinary glasses during a pre-exam inspection, then switched to smart glasses after the test began. In an interview with a proctor afterward, the candidate acknowledged wearing the device. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK