S. Korea to impose stiffer rules on social distancing

SEOUL • South Korea said yesterday it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 nationwide, as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital Seoul.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 332 more Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 315 local infections, raising the total caseload to 17,002. The figure marked the largest daily tally since March 8 when the country reported 367 new cases.

Also, all of the country's 17 major cities and provinces reported Covid-19 cases for the first time since the first infection was confirmed on Jan 20, Yonhap news agency said.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional deaths, with the total tally at 309. The fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

South Korea used advanced contact tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak of the coronavirus, but the country has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in and around densely populated Seoul and its surrounding areas.

In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the government has reimposed second-tier social distancing rules, including restricting large gatherings and banning in-person church meetings while closing nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes.

The same rules will be imposed on other areas across the country effective today. However, in some areas with fewer infections, the guidelines would be recommended rather than obligatory.

"If we don't curb the spread (of the virus) in the early stages, this will grow as a large-scale wave. To us, there is nothing more important than focusing on responding to Covid-19," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing yesterday.

The health authorities have categorised social distancing rules in three stages - stage 1 being the least intense and stage 3 the toughest, where schools and businesses are urged to close.

"If we enhance the social distancing guidelines to the third stage, it is inevitable that they will take a toll on people's daily lives and the economy. We urge you to take the situation seriously," KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.

Mr Kwon said South Korea has provided the anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat 143 patients at 35 hospitals, but access to the drug has been irregular due to issues on the supplier side.

In June, South Korea asked drugmaker Gilead Sciences to supply enough remdesivir to treat more than 5,000 Covid-19 patients in preparation for a possible second wave of infections.

The Health Ministry also said it was postponing its decision to pursue policies boosting the number of medical students until the Covid-19 situation stabilises.

Thousands of South Korean doctors have staged strikes and protests over government plans to train new doctors, saying there enough doctors, but better conditions and systems are needed to properly allocate them.

