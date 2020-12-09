S. Korea to buy millions of vaccine doses but will not hurry inoculation

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday said it has signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but that it would not hurry the inoculation drive, allowing more time to observe potential side effects.

The government has arranged to buy 20 million doses each from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, and another four million doses from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, enough to cover up to 34 million people, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing.

Additional doses for 10 million people would be procured through the World Health Organisation's Covax global vaccine project.

Despite a current surge in Covid-19 cases, South Korea's relative success in tamping down previous waves meant it did not need to rush any vaccination drive, Mr Park said. "We don't see the need to hurriedly begin vaccination without ensuring that the vaccines' risks have been verified."

Shipments of the vaccines would begin no later than March, but widespread vaccination was likely to start only in the second half of next year, after the authorities observed how the vaccines worked in other countries to ensure safety.

The first vaccines would likely be given to medical workers, the elderly and medically vulnerable people, as well as social workers.

South Korea has more than tripled the number of Covid-19 vaccine containers that aircraft can carry by easing limits on dry ice needed to keep them cold, said Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation Kim Sang-do yesterday.

The country is working on ways to establish cold chain delivery systems for vaccines like Pfizer's, which require storage at below minus 70 deg C.

One difficulty is that airplanes can carry only a limited amount of dry ice, as it turns into gas over time, displacing the breathable air in the plane's cabin.

The Transport Ministry has raised the limit of dry ice a plane can carry from 3,300kg to up to 11,000kg, which will allow a Boeing 747 cargo plane to carry 52 containers of vaccines, up from 15.

To allow this, it will boost safety measures, such as the installation of gas meters, the ministry said.

