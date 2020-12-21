S. Korea sets daily record; outbreak at Seoul prison

SEOUL • South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases yesterday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188, as the country's latest wave of Covid-19 worsens.

With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth straight day, some medical experts and politicians criticised the government for being too loose with social distancing rules.

The recent surge - stemming mostly from widespread clusters rather than the large, isolated outbreaks of the previous waves - has confounded efforts to contain it and the country is running short of hospital beds.

The daily total exceeded last Wednesday's record 1,076, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The new cases brought the country's total number of coronavirus infections to 49,665, with 674 Covid-19 deaths. The prison in south-eastern Seoul had 188 inmates and staff infected, bringing the total number of infections linked to the facility to 215.

There are also smaller outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals, churches, a ski resort and a golf course.

"It is a dangerous situation," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said, adding that efforts to broaden testing to asymptomatic people should slow the spread of the virus.

The government has been reluctant to tighten social distancing restrictions to the highest level, worrying that businesses would grind to a halt and the economy would be hit.

But critics say the government needs to bite the bullet and impose tougher restrictions.

"The government relaxed social distancing rules too early. When they needed to be strengthened, the government has acted too slowly," said Dr Lee Hyuk-min, a professor in the department of laboratory medicine at Yonsei University.

REUTERS