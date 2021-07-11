S. Korea sees third straight day of record-high new cases

SEOUL • South Korea posted its highest number of new daily Covid-19 infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday, the third straight day of record highs in new infection cases.

Starting tomorrow, coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time, South Korea said on Friday, as the streak of record new cases fanned growing concerns.

The country reported 1,378 new Covid-19 cases as at midnight on Friday, up from Thursday's previous record of 1,316 a day.

South Korea has so far fared better than many industrialised nations, with a mortality rate of 1.22 per cent and the number of severe cases at 148 as at Friday, much lower than the previous peak in late December.

However, the rising trend has prompted a warning that new case numbers may nearly double.

That has led to tougher curbs, including people being advised to stay home and social gatherings restricted to two people after 6pm from four earlier in the day.

About 11 per cent of South Korea's 52 million population have completed vaccination, while 30 per cent have received one dose, KDCA said in a statement.

The country aims to reach herd immunity before November by inoculating 70 per cent of the public with at least one shot by September. Its total Covid-19 infections to date stand at 166,722, with 2,038 deaths.

