S. Korea says North's recent test was of rocket engine

SEOUL • South Korea's defence minister yesterday said the North's recent unspecified weapons test was of a rocket engine, amid speculation that Pyongyang was taking preliminary steps towards a prohibited long-range rocket launch.

Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said during a visit to Sydney that Seoul had expressed its "deep concerns" over the engine test and North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches into the sea, according to his office in Seoul.

It was the first official outside assessment of what North Korea called "a very important test" at its Tongchang-ri rocket launch site.

The North's Academy of National Defence Science said on Sunday that the test will have "an important effect on changing the strategic position" of North Korea.

Mr Jeong did not elaborate on what the engine test was for but urged North Korea to stop "acts that escalate military tensions".

Many experts say the reported test indicates that Pyongyang is preparing to launch a satellite-carrying rocket in a disguised test of long-range missile technology amid faltering United States-led diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis. The diplomacy has been stalemated for months, with North Korea pressing the US to make concessions by year's end.

North Korea has hinted at abandoning diplomacy and resuming nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, if the US fails to meet that deadline.

Experts say the North will likely opt for a satellite lift-off, instead of an ICBM launch, because it can repeat its argument that it has a sovereign right to a peaceful space development programme, and draw support from China and Russia.

Also, US President Donald Trump has touted North Korea's moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests as his major foreign policy achievement.

In past months, North Korea launched a slew of short-range missiles and other weapons into the sea. South Korea and parts of Japan would be within the range of those weapons, which do not pose a direct threat to the mainland US.

Analysts say ballistic missiles and rockets used in satellite launches share similar bodies and engines.

ASSOCIATED PRESS