S. Korea pins space hopes on first locally produced rocket

SEOUL • South Korea plans to test its first domestically produced space launch vehicle next week, a major step towards jump-starting the country's space programme and achieving ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.

If all goes well, the three-stage Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (Kari) to eventually put 1.5-tonne payloads into orbit 600km to 800km above Earth, will carry a dummy satellite into space on Thursday.

The new KSLV-II Nuri has solely Korean rocket technologies, and is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle, said Mr Han Sang-yeop, director of Kari's launcher reliability safety quality assurance division.

"Having its own launch vehicle gives a country the flexibility of payload types and launch schedule," he told Reuters in an e-mail.

It also gives the country more control over "confidential payloads" it may want to send into orbit, Mr Han said.

That will be important for South Korea's plans to launch surveillance satellites into orbit, in what national security officials have called a constellation of "unblinking eyes" to monitor North Korea.

So far, South Korea has remained almost totally reliant on the United States for satellite intelligence on its northern neighbour.

Nuri is also key to the South Korean government's plans to eventually build a Korean satellite-based navigation system and a 6G communications network.

"The programme is designed not only to support government projects, but also commercial activity," director of the launcher propulsion system development division Oh Seung-hyub told a briefing on Tuesday.

South Korea is also working with the US on a lunar orbiter, and hopes to land a probe on the Moon by 2030.

According to pre-launch briefing slides, the rocket's planned path will take it south-east from its launch site on the south coast of the Korean peninsula, threading its way over the ocean on a trajectory aimed at avoiding flying over Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other major land masses.

Space rockets on the Korean peninsula have been fraught with concerns over their potential use for military purposes, leaving South Korea's efforts lagging behind the more capable programmes in China and Japan.

South Korea's push into space comes as it speeds ahead with its own military ballistic missile systems after agreeing with the United States this year to end all bilateral restrictions on them.

REUTERS