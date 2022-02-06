S. Korea, New Zealand, Japan report record number of daily cases

SEOUL • South Korea, New Zealand and Japan reported a record number of Covid-19 cases yesterday, mostly fuelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with Hong Kong also expected to log record cases.

South Korea reported 36,362 more cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, up from 27,443 the previous day and surpassing 36,000 for the first time, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The recent resurgence was driven by cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of Omicron, which became a dominant strain. Of the new cases, 8,564 or nearly 24 per cent were Seoul residents.

The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon were 10,419 and 2,494 respectively. The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

Among the new cases, 200 were imported from overseas.

The country has fully inoculated 85.9 per cent of the population and 54.5 per cent have had their boosters.

New Zealand also warned of more Covid-19 cases coming its way as it hit a record 243 community cases yesterday. The country of five million people has kept its borders closed since early 2020.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that a full reopening will happen only by October.

The border closure, combined with lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have limited the spread of the coronavirus, with just more than 17,000 infections and 53 related deaths. But with Omicron spreading in the Pacific nation, health officials said the caseload will grow.

"I urge people not to panic but to plan for that," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. "The best thing you can do to prevent illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster."

Health Ministry data shows 93 per cent of those eligible above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 49 per cent of eligible adults have received a booster shot.

Japan also hit a record single-day number of Covid-19 cases yesterday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The country's daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 cases, marking a fresh high, NHK reported.

Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron, which has exploded among a population where less than 5 per cent have received vaccine booster shots.

The situation was equally gloomy in Hong Kong. The city was expecting to see a record 350 daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, quoting a source.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, responsible for leading Hong Kong's vaccination campaign, said yesterday that the city must "race against time" to curb the pandemic, which has not reached its peak yet, according to the report.

The previous highest number of daily infections was 164 cases on Jan 27, SCMP said.

Mr Nip said the best way to cut transmission was to "reduce the flow of people and social contact, so the coming two weeks are critical", SCMP reported.

