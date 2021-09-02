S. Korea mandates surveillance cameras in operating theatres

SEOUL • South Korean lawmakers have voted to require hospitals to place surveillance cameras in operating rooms after a series of medical accidents involving unqualified staff who stood in for surgeons.

With the Bill's passage on Tuesday, South Korea will be the first developed country to require closed-circuit cameras to record surgical procedures.

The push for having cameras in operating theatres intensified after a case in which surgeons at private clinics were accused of assigning nurses or underqualified doctors to perform procedures, sometimes with fatal results.

Mr Kwon Dae-hee, then a university junior, died of a haemorrhage in October 2016 after 49 days in a coma as a result of jawline surgery in Seoul, his mother Lee Na-geum, 61, told Reuters.

Ms Lee, who has been holding a one-person protest in front of Parliament since January 2018, said her son was traumatised by bullying in high school for his prominent chin, and he was determined to undergo the 6.5 million won (S$7,550) cosmetic surgery.

Although she managed to obtain CCTV footage of her son's surgery, she said there are hundreds of parents who will never know if the deaths of their children on the operating table were the result of malpractice.

She also said she had reviewed the 71/2-hour-long footage of her son's operation more than 1,000 times and was able to prove that it was performed in part by an unqualified nursing assistant and an intern, and not by the chief plastic surgeon as promised.

This led to Mr Kwon losing over 3.5 litres of blood and he died of excessive bleeding.

With the video evidence, Ms Lee sued the hospital and the head surgeon, who was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to three years in prison.

"It is a medical crime when someone else - 'a ghost' - performs the surgery and not the surgeon hired," Ms Lee said. "There are so many unfortunate bereaved families who cannot reveal the truth because they don't have physical evidence when a healthy person dies in an operating room."

Multiple attempts had been made to amend the Medical Services Act to require surveillance cameras, primarily to stop doctors from delegating operations to unlicensed personnel, an act which is subject to a maximum of five years in prison or a 50 million won fine.

Up to now, such attempts had failed due to lobbying by doctors, said Ms Lee.

The Bill was met with objections from doctors, hospitals and medical groups, including the 140,000-member Korean Medical Association, which claims video-monitoring will undermine trust in doctors, violate patient privacy and discourage doctors from taking risks to save lives.

But plastic surgeon Kim Seon-woong said it was time for cameras in operating rooms as they could prevent abuses and accidents.

"I think CCTV in operating rooms can be an opportunity to restore trust between patients and doctors," he said.

In a poll by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, an independent government agency, in June, the Bill had the support of 97.9 per cent of the 13,959 respondents.

REUTERS