S. Korea, Japan agree to boost ties with US to tackle threat from North

TOKYO/SEOUL • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said they had agreed yesterday to ramp up three-way ties with the United States in responding to North Korea's evolving military threat.

Mr Kishida told reporters after a phone call with Mr Yoon that the two agreed to stay in close contact over North Korea and shared the view that it would be good to meet as soon as possible.

North Korea recently used what would be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile system in two secretive launches, likely paving the way for a resumption of long-range tests, US and South Korean officials said yesterday.

Mr Kishida said pretty much all diplomatic options are open in dealing with North Korea, possibly including sanctions, and that Japan will stay in close contact with the US and South Korea on any response.

A spokesman for Mr Yoon, who won Wednesday's presidential election, said he expressed hopes for greater trilateral cooperation involving the US in dealing with the North.

Ties between the two neighbours have been strained over issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonisation on the Korean peninsula, including victims of Japan's forced labour and mobilisation of wartime brothels.

Good bilateral relations are essential and need to be advanced, given the state of world affairs, Mr Kishida said.

Mr Yoon told Mr Kishida it would be important to resolve bilateral pending issues in a "reasonable, mutually beneficial manner", adding that both sides have many areas of cooperation.

He also expressed condolences to the victims and families of the earthquake that struck north-eastern Japan 11 years ago yesterday.

