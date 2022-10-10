S. Korea feels the pain as won tumbles against US$

SEOUL - Every time the South Korean won falls against the Singapore dollar, Ms Ewe Ai Ting's heart sinks.

The Singaporean tutor, who is married to a Korean and lives in Hwaseong city, south of Seoul, is already grappling with rising food prices due to inflation. The depreciating won makes it worse as she feels like her money, when converted to her hometown currency, is shrinking.

"It is a lose-lose situation for me," Ms Ewe, 35, told The Straits Times.

"For someone who cooks often, I literally feel the pain. I used to be able to buy a week's worth of food for 100,000 won (S$101) but now, I need 140,000 won.

"I also feel the pinch when I buy things from Singapore or go back to visit family, because the won has fallen about 20 per cent against the Singdollar."

While the Singdollar remains relatively strong, the won, like many other Asian currencies, has plunged against the United States dollar as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

In September, the won fell to a 13-year low against the greenback, raising concerns about the impact of the US interest rate hikes as fears of an impending global recession grow.

Having slid about 20 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, the won is now at its weakest since the end of the 2009 global financial crisis, with Korean stocks tumbling along.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen has dived more than 20 per cent against the American currency, while the Chinese renminbi has lost about 10 per cent and the Indonesian rupiah, 7 per cent.

Senior economist Ma Tieying of DBS Group Research attributed the won's decline to South Korea's large trade deficit, stock market outflows and the bullish US dollar.

"A change in external factors, such as a decline in global energy prices and peaking US interest rates, should help to alleviate the depreciation pressure on the won," she said, adding that the won may rebound only in the first quarter of 2023.

South Korea is scrambling to contain the damage, with Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho saying on Oct 4 that the government will review all options and implement appropriate, pre-emptive moves to calm the financial market.

He also called his American counterpart, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the two sides agreed to work closely together to set up liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets when needed.

Monetary authorities have already unloaded the most foreign reserves in 14 years to stop the won from falling further.

Central bank data showed that South Korea's foreign reserves shrank to US$416.77 billion (S$597.7 billion) as at end-September, down US$19.66 billion from August.

Ms Ma said the government can also use fiscal measures to ease the burden on the people, such as providing more subsidies on fuel, food and utilities, and offering cash handouts or vouchers to low-income families.

But she added that the Yoon Suk-yeol administration is "currently shifting towards a more prudent fiscal policy", so support measures are not expected to be substantial.

"The central bank can raise interest rates to contain inflation/inflation expectations and underpin exchange rate stability. But it will come at the expense of weakening the property market and constraining domestic demand," said Ms Ma.

The Bank of Korea has said that inflation will likely remain high in the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range in the foreseeable future.

Experts warn that the country's imports and exports could also suffer.

Dr Kang Hyun-ju, research fellow at think-tank Korea Capital Market Institute, said a falling won would typically lead to an increase in exports and gross domestic product, but "the usual formula does not work due to disruption in supply chain and lack of foreign demand amid a looming global recession".

Ms Ma noted that semiconductor exports, which make up about 20 per cent of the country's total goods shipped overseas, have already tumbled in the third quarter of this year due to weakening global demand for mobile phones and computers.

While car exports are "holding up well for the time being", she said demand may "lose steam towards the end of this year and 2023 given the sharp increase in global interest rates" and stiff competition from rivals in Japan where the yen has sunk even more than the won.

Dr Kang said that as an export-oriented small open economy, South Korea has few options but to "wait and survive".

"Obviously, global policy coordination will become increasingly important," he added. "However, due to the strong economic fundamentals and price pressures in the US, the Fed will keep on focusing on the domestic economy. As someone said, the US dollar is 'our currency, your problem'."