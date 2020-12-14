S. Korea faces highest-level curbs amid record single-day infections

SEOUL • South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said it is inevitable that social distancing measures will be tightened to the strictest level unless the country's outbreak can be contained.

South Korea confirmed 1,030 cases yesterday, breaking the previous day's record of 950 infections.

If the spread continues, the government will have no choice but raise measures to level three, Mr Chung said in a meeting on Saturday, urging that efforts be made to curb the spread to reduce the impact that tighter limits would have on the economy and society.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 1,002 of the cases announced yesterday were local infections, with more than 70 per cent from the greater Seoul area.

That is despite restrictions being at the second-highest level of 2.5 out of a scale of three in the region since last Tuesday.

On his Facebook account, President Moon Jae-in on Saturday referred to the Covid-19 situation as an emergency and ordered the mobilisation of all resources to contain the virus. South Korea had been praised and emulated for its earlier success in slowing the virus' spread without a lockdown, relying instead on rapid testing and contact tracing to reduce flare-ups.

Under level three restrictions, gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited, including all sporting events, while schools can offer only online classes. The public is advised to stay at home as much as possible, and companies are required to have non-essential employees work from home.

There are no travel restrictions, although foreign visitors are required to be quarantined for 14 days unless they are exempt under cross-border agreements. South Korea last month modified its social distancing system with a five-tier system that intensifies restrictions according to the severity of the outbreak.

Level three is adopted when an extreme spike in locally transmitted infections sparks a large-scale, nationwide outbreak, or when daily cases reach 800 or more, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

BLOOMBERG