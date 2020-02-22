S. Korea faces 'emergency' as coronavirus cases multiply

South Korea scurried to contain the severe community spread of the coronavirus, as the Prime Minister said the nation had an emergency on its hands and the number of infections swelled fourfold over two days to reach 204.

Experts warn that the figure could jump further in south-eastern city Daegu, the epicentre of local transmissions originating from the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, as more than 500 church members - out of 4,400 surveyed - are showing symptoms such as fever.

The number of confirmed cases linked to the church reached 128.

A total of 100 new cases were reported yesterday, 85 of which are linked to the church cluster.

Daegu and nearby Cheongdo have been designated as "special care zones" after a sudden spike in cases there.

Both deaths from the virus in South Korea have been recorded at the Cheongdo Daenam Hospital, a psychiatric facility, where five nurses also tested positive for the virus. The second death, reported yesterday, was that of a 54-year-old woman warded at the hospital.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has called the current situation an "emergency" as he urged concerted efforts by the central government, municipal governments and medical sector to fight the virus.

"So far, we have been focused on curbing infections coming from overseas. From now on, our priority will be to prevent the virus from spreading locally," he said.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin has urged the city's 2.5 million residents to refrain from going out and stop attending gatherings and religious activities.

The Shincheonji church members are known to have close contact during a service with Patient No. 31 - a 61-year-old Korean woman from Daegu who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday despite having no recent travel history and no contact with previous cases. She has been labelled a "super spreader".

The mayor also raised concern that the city's hospitals may hit their maximum capacity soon. Some patients have already been moved to normal wards, according to local reports.

"We will consult with the health authorities regarding national measures such as the use of military hospitals and designation of hospitals specialising in infectious diseases," the mayor said.

Capital city Seoul, meanwhile, has banned rallies in three popular public spaces and closed down local branches of the Shincheonji church and 3,000 social welfare facilities. Tapgol Park, where the elderly like to gather, has been closed. There are 20 confirmed cases in Seoul.

Stocks fell 1.5 per cent in South Korea yesterday.

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 nations are set to meet in Saudi Arabia this weekend to discuss how the coronavirus outbreak could hurt the global economy, as the number of cases continues to grow.

There are 634 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan.

China reported 889 new cases yesterday, bringing the total to 75,465. These include more than 500 new cases from an outbreak in several prisons. The death toll stands at 2,236. More than half of the cases come from the Hubei province, where Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, is located.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the turning point of the outbreak has not yet come and the situation in Hubei remained "severe".