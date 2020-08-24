S. Korea eyes tighter curbs as infections spread further

SEOUL • South Korea is considering raising its social distancing restrictions to the highest level as coronavirus cases spread beyond the Seoul metropolitan area and Busan.

The government is currently studying the need to apply Level 3 restrictions, Dr Jung Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing yesterday.

South Korea reported 397 new virus cases yesterday, the highest number since March 7. New infections are expected to continue rising, said Dr Jung.

The government has expanded Level 2 social distancing rules - already in place in the Seoul metropolitan area and Busan - to the rest of the country.

Level 2 restrictions forbid gatherings of 50 or more people indoors, and 100 or more outdoors, with limits placed on events such as weddings, church services and sports games. It also prevents the operation of 12 types of "high-risk" facilities such as bars and standing concert halls.

The Seoul metropolitan government said yesterday that face masks would be mandatory for indoor and crowded outdoor areas in Seoul from midnight.

In June, South Korea adopted a social distancing system with three levels of restrictions. Level 3 - the highest - prohibits meetings and events of 10 people or more, and gives the authorities the power to limit business hours at malls and retail stores.

The nation of 50 million people has so far recorded 17,399 infections and 309 fatalities.

It reported more than 5,000 infections related to a religious sect called Shincheonji between February and March, which made South Korea the second-worst in the world to be hit by the virus at that time.

Earlier this month, hundreds of cases were tied to the Sarang Jeil Church, which has said it will sue the Seoul government for enforcing contact tracing.

BLAMING WON'T HELP From Shincheonji to nightclubs to churches, the subject of anger seems to be shifting as the pandemic unfolds. But blaming will only make it harder for people to seek testing. INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST JACOB LEE, of Hallym University Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, on how the finger-pointing could interfere with contact tracing efforts.

Last Friday, its representatives said at a press conference outside the church in Seongbuk, a district in northern Seoul, that the police - under the direction of the city office - "forcibly entered the church" in trying to obtain information for contact tracing. The fierce stand-off between church officials and the police lasted nearly 10 hours.

"We will take legal action against Seoul officials for ordering the police search," they said.

The church is accused of withholding key details and refusing to cooperate with public health officials. Its leaders claim their freedom to worship is under threat from the new government orders.

The church's pastor, Reverend Jun Kwang-hoon, was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Monday, after claiming to be healthy at a rally attended by hundreds in central Seoul.

The next day, the government banned in-person services and gatherings at churches in the Seoul area. Christian groups said this violates their right to practise their faith. In a message to its members, the Communion of Churches in Korea said last Thursday that the orders were "not acceptable", and that "services cannot be stopped".

The health authorities said certain worship activities such as singing together can increase the likelihood of coronavirus transmission. Last month, 11 people who attended choir practice at a church in Songpa, in southern Seoul, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some experts worry that the finger-pointing could interfere with contact tracing efforts.

Infectious disease specialist Jacob Lee of Hallym University Hospital in Gyeonggi Province said: "From Shincheonji to nightclubs to churches, the subject of anger seems to be shifting as the pandemic unfolds. But blaming will only make it harder for people to seek testing."

