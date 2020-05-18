S. Korea, China consult Japan on easing curbs to help revive business

TOKYO • China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help revive business activities, the Yomiuri newspaper reported yesterday, without citing sources.

The idea, already implemented between South Korea and China, would allow fast-track entry of business people if they test negative for the new coronavirus before departure and after arrival, the newspaper said.

But Tokyo is cautious about relaxing border controls at this point due to fears of another spike in infections, as well as a lack of test kits for travellers, according to the report.

Japan's Foreign Ministry did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Health ministers from the three countries met by videoconference last Friday and agreed to share information, data and expertise on the infection in a transparent fashion, according to Japan's Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last Thursday lifted his state of emergency for 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures, easing curbs on 54 per cent of the population.

The greater Tokyo area, accounting for one-third of the nation's economy, and other major cities remain under restrictions.

Japan has reported some 16,300 cases of the coronavirus, not counting infections on a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama port earlier this year, and 748 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to public broadcaster NHK.

While Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreaks seen in the United States and elsewhere, its testing has also been among the lowest.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, speaking to reporters last Friday, said that Japan needs to bring the outbreak under control domestically and examine the situation in other countries before considering relaxing border restrictions.

Japan is also thinking of dividing countries into groups of 10 for travel approval, and hopes to coordinate mutual access at the same time, Mr Motegi said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG